The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 149.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $37.72. 178,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,642,799. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average is $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

