The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Director Mohit Kaushal Sells 15,994 Shares of Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) Director Mohit Kaushal sold 15,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $34,067.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,534 shares in the company, valued at $54,387.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, October 24th, Mohit Kaushal sold 4,798 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $23,798.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TOI opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $149.49 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Oncology Institute from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oncology Institute in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

