The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Sells $851,197.93 in Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 365,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $851,197.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,362,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,135,494.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 80,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $247,200.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 19,167 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $62,867.76.

On Friday, November 4th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 50,200 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $170,178.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 58,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $230,490.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 41,855 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $196,299.95.

On Friday, October 28th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 52,091 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $252,120.44.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 52,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $270,900.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 29,400 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $146,412.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 12,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $57,960.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 8,249 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $37,945.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TOI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.04. 278,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,181. The firm has a market cap of $149.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.71. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

TOI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Oncology Institute from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 771,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oncology Institute by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 395,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Oncology Institute by 538.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 167,527 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Oncology Institute by 696.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 125,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Oncology Institute by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,383,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 86,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

