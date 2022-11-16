The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Boosted by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 868.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,633 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 388,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,358,000 after acquiring an additional 65,318 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 27,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $72,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 29.0% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.46.
Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $142.02. 341,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,907,649. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.03 and its 200-day moving average is $140.80. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $338.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
