The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 115,098 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for about 1.6% of AIA Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $29,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.59. The stock had a trading volume of 161,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,688. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.14. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.66 and a 1-year high of $131.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.06, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.54.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,688 shares of company stock worth $13,069,239. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

