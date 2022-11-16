The Sherwin-Williams Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Sherwin-Williams has increased its dividend by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 44 consecutive years. Sherwin-Williams has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to earn $10.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $240.59 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,233,000 after purchasing an additional 451,493 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 521,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,872,000 after acquiring an additional 174,635 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 28.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 345,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,132,000 after acquiring an additional 76,570 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,089,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $272,045,000 after acquiring an additional 67,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,240,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $309,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.