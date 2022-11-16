The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 18,171 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 57,743 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.01. The stock had a trading volume of 437,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,730. The firm has a market cap of $90.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.89 and a 200-day moving average of $63.09.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upped their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

