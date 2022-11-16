The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Icapital Wealth LLC

Icapital Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,851 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 57,743 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Up 4.0 %

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.09. 402,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,025,730. The firm has a market cap of $90.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.89 and a 200 day moving average of $63.09.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

