Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $546.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $521.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $542.44. The stock has a market cap of $214.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

