TheStreet Downgrades China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) to C

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of China Automotive Systems stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. China Automotive Systems has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $127.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in China Automotive Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.16% of China Automotive Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

