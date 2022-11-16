TheStreet Downgrades China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) to C

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
China Automotive Systems Stock Down 7.3 %
Shares of China Automotive Systems stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. China Automotive Systems has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $127.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.06.
Institutional Trading of China Automotive Systems
About China Automotive Systems
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Automotive Systems (CAAS)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.