TheStreet Downgrades Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) to C

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Compass Point cut their price target on Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $19.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.65. Eastern Bankshares has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBC. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $62,383,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,268,000 after buying an additional 667,610 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $12,879,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $11,669,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,331,000 after buying an additional 493,766 shares during the period. 53.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

