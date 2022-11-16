Thomas Edward Line Sells 1,500 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Stock

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.36, for a total transaction of $273,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $181.61 on Wednesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.00 and a 12 month high of $234.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.76. The stock has a market cap of $548.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $5.50 per share. This represents a $22.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.11%. This is a positive change from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHIL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

