Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 25,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 475,122 shares.The stock last traded at $109.82 and had previously closed at $109.87.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.02. The stock has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 92.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

