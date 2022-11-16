Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. Thoughtworks also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.08-0.09 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.72.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

Shares of TWKS stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thoughtworks has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $33.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.52 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $27,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $27,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 14,479 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $171,141.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,194.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,597 shares of company stock worth $702,637. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Thoughtworks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 554.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the second quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Articles

