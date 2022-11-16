Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $303-309 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $342.54 million. Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.40-$0.41 EPS.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29, a PEG ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Thoughtworks has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $33.69.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.52 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWKS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Thoughtworks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.72.

In related news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $27,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 14,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $171,141.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,194.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $27,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,597 shares of company stock worth $702,637 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thoughtworks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 554.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the period. 18.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Articles

