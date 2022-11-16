Toast (NYSE:TOST) PT Raised to $21.50

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $21.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TOST. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Toast to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.61.

Toast Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of TOST stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.07. 292,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,862,110. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06. Toast has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $48.33.

Insider Activity at Toast

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 25,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $550,489.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,750.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Toast news, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $1,099,087.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,625.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 25,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $550,489.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,750.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,295,253. Insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Toast by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,432,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,948,000 after acquiring an additional 694,103 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $11,021,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,741,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 153,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Articles

