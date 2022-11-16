Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of Tokens.com Corp. (OTC:SMURF – Get Rating) shot up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 0.12 and last traded at 0.12. 11,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 163,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.12.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.17.

Tokens.com Corp. provides blockchain verification services through proof-of-stake technology. The company's technology secures next-generation blockchain networks through Proof-of-Stake technology to support the growth of decentralized finance applications. It invests in Web3 assets and businesses focused on the Metaverse, NFTs, DeFi, and gaming-based digital assets; purchases and stakes tokens; operates in virtually integrated digital real estate business; and holds NFT assets and invests in crypto-based games.

