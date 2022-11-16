Towercrest Capital Management Has $5.37 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truefg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 204,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 133.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 48,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 27,461 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 25,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 46.6% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after buying an additional 77,651 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

SPEM stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.25. 30,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,251. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.84. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $44.17.

