Towercrest Capital Management Reduces Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Towercrest Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,962 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $11,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 52,424 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $24.02. 50,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,003,271. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $31.71.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.