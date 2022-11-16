Towercrest Capital Management Trims Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Towercrest Capital Management cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,764,000 after buying an additional 4,315,670 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,442,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,020,000 after buying an additional 3,049,952 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,213,000 after buying an additional 2,908,258 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,817,000 after buying an additional 2,883,806 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after buying an additional 2,862,384 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.26. 241,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,996,286. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.19. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $85.96.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

