Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI)

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 31,874 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 43% compared to the average daily volume of 22,276 put options.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.94. The stock had a trading volume of 686,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,575,274. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.71. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $107.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLI. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 47.6% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

About Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

