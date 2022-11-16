TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Major Shareholder Buys $127,658.20 in Stock

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 24,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $127,658.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,112,633 shares in the company, valued at $5,730,059.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 1,100 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,400.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 1,097 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,388.00.

On Monday, October 31st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 7,994 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $31,576.30.

On Thursday, October 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 4,448 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,792.00.

On Tuesday, October 25th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 24,900 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $90,885.00.

On Friday, October 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 1,685 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $6,150.25.

On Monday, October 3rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 32,226 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $117,624.90.

Shares of TACT opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $13.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.86% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $12.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the second quarter valued at $3,910,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. 325 Capital LLC grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,011,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 61,909 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 39,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TACT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

