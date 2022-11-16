Tredje AP fonden Acquires 32,000 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 647,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $25,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.20. The stock had a trading volume of 446,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,125,040. The firm has a market cap of $176.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

