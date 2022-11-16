Tredje AP fonden Acquires 5,000 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Autodesk by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 250 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Autodesk by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the software company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Down 3.3 %

ADSK stock traded down $7.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.65. 18,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,011. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 91.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $335.48.

Insider Activity

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.48.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.