Tredje AP fonden Decreases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,047 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

KMB stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.56. The company had a trading volume of 13,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.65 and a 200 day moving average of $128.17. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

