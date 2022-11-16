Tredje AP fonden Grows Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 13.5% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 6.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Dollar General by 96.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Dollar General by 12.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DG stock traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $258.80. The stock had a trading volume of 22,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.84.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.85.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,175,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.