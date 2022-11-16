Tredje AP fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Target were worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Target to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Target Stock Down 12.3 %

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TGT traded down $22.07 on Wednesday, hitting $156.91. 799,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,548. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $267.53. The company has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

