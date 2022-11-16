Tredje AP fonden Has $33.25 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,834 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 0.8% of Tredje AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Adobe were worth $33,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

ADBE traded down $7.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.38. 40,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,102,141. The company has a market cap of $157.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.39. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

