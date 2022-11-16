Tredje AP fonden Lowers Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tredje AP fonden cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.01. 88,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,500,643. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.69. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $79.19 and a 1 year high of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

