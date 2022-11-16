Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.73

Shares of Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.73 and traded as low as C$0.17. Trilogy International Partners shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 20,187 shares.

Trilogy International Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.61 million and a PE ratio of 0.05.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C$6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$106.14 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trilogy International Partners Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Bolivia, and internationally. It offers prepaid and postpaid payment plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services to customers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

