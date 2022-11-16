Truist Financial Trims Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Target Price to $131.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.01% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance
NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.76. 103,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,560. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -916.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.
