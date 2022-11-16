Truist Financial Trims Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Target Price to $131.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.76. 103,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,560. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -916.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

