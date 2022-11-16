Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Price Hits $2.17 on Major Exchanges

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 16th. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $904.98 million and $386.34 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be purchased for $2.17 or 0.00013023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 111.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $274.41 or 0.01657063 BTC.
- WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00048062 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00049225 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000533 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.78 or 0.01749873 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001625 BTC.
About Trust Wallet Token
TWT is a token. Its launch date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
