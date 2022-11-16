Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 154,507 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $489,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.52. The company had a trading volume of 14,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,561. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.79.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

