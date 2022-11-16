Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

