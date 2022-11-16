Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Tyson Foods updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.8 %

Tyson Foods stock opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average of $78.79.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 16.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 84,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 36,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 24.8% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

