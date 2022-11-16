U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Lessened by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 3.2% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,558 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

USB traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.95. 372,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,718,591. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.20. The company has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

