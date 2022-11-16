Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 7,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 60,166 shares.The stock last traded at $287.44 and had previously closed at $292.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on UI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ubiquiti in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Ubiquiti from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ubiquiti from $239.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $312.98 and its 200-day moving average is $307.68.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $443.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.97 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 129.71% and a net margin of 19.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ubiquiti

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 8.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 39.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 49.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 4,707.1% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.