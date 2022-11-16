UBS Group AG Has $1.22 Billion Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,178,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,653 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of UBS Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. UBS Group AG owned about 2.63% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,217,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,502. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

