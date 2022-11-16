UBS Group AG Has $551.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,420,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.67% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $551,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after buying an additional 3,993,918 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% in the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,052 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $251,096,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,966 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,701,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,731 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.23. The stock had a trading volume of 92,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,635. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.07. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $115.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

