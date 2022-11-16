UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,482 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 556.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in UBS Group by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in UBS Group by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.82.

Shares of UBS Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 17,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,336. The company has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

