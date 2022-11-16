UBS Group AG Sells 157,253 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,218,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,253 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 5.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $857,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,554,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,600 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $258,420,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,069,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8,841.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,892,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,848 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,030,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.12. The company had a trading volume of 44,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,417. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $107.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.81.

