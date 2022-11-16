UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 129” Price Target for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 129 ($1.52) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.88) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.65) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 120 ($1.41) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.59) to GBX 115 ($1.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.36) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 142.27 ($1.67).

Shares of LON:VOD traded up GBX 1.19 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 97.08 ($1.14). The stock had a trading volume of 76,865,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,822,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of GBX 94.61 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £26.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,619.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 103.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 116.50.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

