UFO Gaming Price Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days (UFO)

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One UFO Gaming token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, UFO Gaming has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. UFO Gaming has a market cap of $35.00 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About UFO Gaming

UFO Gaming’s genesis date was June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official website is www.ufogaming.io. The official message board for UFO Gaming is theufotoken.medium.com. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UFO Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

