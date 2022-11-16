UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the period. UGI makes up about 1.2% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned approximately 0.06% of UGI worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in UGI by 598.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UGI by 2,519.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in UGI by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.23. 13,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,768. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.43. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $47.04.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

