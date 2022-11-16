Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) SVP Jamie J. Palfrey Sells 1,151 Shares

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $39,985.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,478.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
UCTT stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.96. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.49.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
