Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) SVP Jamie J. Palfrey Sells 1,151 Shares

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $39,985.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,478.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ultra Clean Stock Up 1.1 %

UCTT stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.96. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Institutional Trading of Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,539,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,136,000 after buying an additional 24,071 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,898,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,480,000 after buying an additional 14,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,966,000 after buying an additional 30,277 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,422,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,620,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,994,000 after buying an additional 347,737 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Stories

