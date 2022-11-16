UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,787 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 428.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 38.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UMB Financial news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $43,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy R. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $117,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $43,775.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,713 shares of company stock worth $2,063,662 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

UMBF opened at $84.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $77.48 and a 1-year high of $112.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.88.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.58%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

