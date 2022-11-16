Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.50

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$42.50 and last traded at C$42.39, with a volume of 100456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cormark raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$49.00 to C$50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uni-Select presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.79.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

