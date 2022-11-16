Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4211 per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever has a payout ratio of 60.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unilever to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.8%.

Unilever stock opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.67. Unilever has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $54.35.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

