United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,862 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 0.8% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $46,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 46.1% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE UPS traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.80. 34,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,384. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

