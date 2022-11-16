United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

UBFO stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $118.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

About United Security Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 467,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 47,597 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in United Security Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 28,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.