United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
United Security Bancshares Stock Performance
UBFO stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $118.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19.
United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares
About United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
See Also
